Free Lunch 5 days a week

Gender Neutral Bathrooms Offered by employer

Free Breakfast 5 days a week

Free Drinks Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

401k Offered by employer

Pet Friendly Workplace Offered by employer

Relocation Bonus Offered by employer

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement Offered by employer

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Paternity Leave 18 weeks

Unique Perk Learning & Growth - Internal Canva University to help everyone develop their skills.

Unique Perk Clubs & Sports - From soccer to beer club and nail club

Unique Perk Flexible hours

Unique Perk Flex Leave - Access to an additional 5 days of paid leave to support family and inclusiveness, and to provide additional flexibility for Canvanauts experiencing hardship.

Unique Perk Volunteer Leave - 3 day annually

Unique Perk Epic Recharge Leave - Celebrate 5 years at Canva with an additional 20 days off and a budget.

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Offered by employer