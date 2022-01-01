← Company Directory
Pluralsight
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Pluralsight Salaries

Pluralsight's salary ranges from $50,786 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in India at the low-end to $343,333 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Pluralsight. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
P2 $117K
P3 $139K
P4 $164K
P5 $205K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
P3 $150K
P4 $189K
P5 $343K
Data Scientist
Median $157K
Product Designer
Median $143K
Business Analyst
$50.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$80K
Marketing Operations
$102K
Project Manager
$87.1K
Sales
$84.6K
Sales Engineer
$136K
Software Engineering Manager
$204K
Solution Architect
$136K
Technical Program Manager
$116K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Pluralsight, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Pluralsight is Product Manager at the P5 level with a yearly total compensation of $343,333. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pluralsight is $137,397.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Pluralsight

Related Companies

  • BlueVine
  • Cyndx
  • Bamboo Rose
  • Juniper Square
  • VTS
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources