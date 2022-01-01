← Company Directory
VTS
VTS Salaries

VTS's salary ranges from $88,200 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in United States at the low-end to $850,944 for a Recruiter in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of VTS. Last updated: 2/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $115K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $164K
Business Analyst
$88.2K

Customer Service
$118K
Data Scientist
$161K
Hardware Engineer
$107K
Product Designer
$92.4K
Product Manager
$104K
Project Manager
$114K
Recruiter
$851K
Sales
$189K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At VTS, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At VTS, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at VTS is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $850,944. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VTS is $114,699.

