Pluralsight
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Pluralsight Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Pluralsight ranges from ₹1.98M per year for P2 to ₹5.02M per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.41M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Pluralsight's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P2
(Entry Level)
₹1.98M
₹1.89M
₹0
₹94.4K
P3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
P4
₹5.02M
₹4.69M
₹0
₹334K
P5
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Pluralsight, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Pluralsight in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,113,525. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pluralsight for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹3,397,006.

