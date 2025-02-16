Software Engineer compensation in India at Pluralsight ranges from ₹1.98M per year for P2 to ₹5.02M per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.41M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Pluralsight's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P2
₹1.98M
₹1.89M
₹0
₹94.4K
P3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
P4
₹5.02M
₹4.69M
₹0
₹334K
P5
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Pluralsight, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title