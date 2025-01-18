Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Australia at Canva ranges from A$190K per year for B2 to A$229K per year for B3. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Canva's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
B1
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
B2
A$190K
A$157K
A$32.6K
A$0
B3
A$229K
A$189K
A$32.6K
A$7.2K
B4
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Canva, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)