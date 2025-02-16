Software Engineer compensation in Australia at Canva ranges from A$138K per year for B1 to A$379K per year for B5. The median yearly compensation in Australia package totals A$210K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Canva's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
B1
A$138K
A$119K
A$19K
A$0
B2
A$194K
A$153K
A$40.9K
A$0
B3
A$260K
A$189K
A$71.2K
A$261.1
B4
A$282K
A$209K
A$72.5K
A$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Canva, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
