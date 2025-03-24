← Company Directory
Canva
  • Salaries
  • Product Design Manager

  • All Product Design Manager Salaries

Canva Product Design Manager Salaries

The average Product Design Manager total compensation in New Zealand at Canva ranges from NZ$160K to NZ$219K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Canva's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/24/2025

Average Total Compensation

NZ$172K - NZ$207K
Australia
Common Range
Possible Range
NZ$160KNZ$172KNZ$207KNZ$219K
Common Range
Possible Range

NZ$266K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Canva, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Design Manager at Canva in New Zealand sits at a yearly total compensation of NZ$218,644. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Canva for the Product Design Manager role in New Zealand is NZ$160,214.

