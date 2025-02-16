Product Designer compensation in Australia at Canva ranges from A$149K per year for B2 to A$187K per year for B3. The median yearly compensation in Australia package totals A$163K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Canva's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
B1
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
B2
A$149K
A$140K
A$8.7K
A$0
B3
A$187K
A$183K
A$3.4K
A$0
B4
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Canva, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title