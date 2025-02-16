← Company Directory
Canva
  • Salaries
  • Marketing

  • All Marketing Salaries

Canva Marketing Salaries

Marketing compensation in Australia at Canva totals A$245K per year for B3. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Canva's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

A$208K - A$242K
Australia
Common Range
Possible Range
A$192KA$208KA$242KA$269K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
B1
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
B2
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
B3
A$245K
A$178K
A$66.9K
A$0
B4
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
View 3 More Levels
A$246K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Canva, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Canva in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$268,940. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Canva for the Marketing role in Australia is A$192,100.

