Marketing compensation in Australia at Canva totals A$245K per year for B3. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Canva's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
B1
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
B2
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
B3
A$245K
A$178K
A$66.9K
A$0
B4
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Canva, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)