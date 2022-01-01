← Company Directory
Notion
Notion Salaries

Notion's salary ranges from $90,450 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $442,200 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Notion. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
L2 $276K
L3 $313K
L4 $436K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Accountant
$90.5K
Business Analyst
$196K

Data Scientist
$183K
Human Resources
$229K
Marketing
$175K
Product Designer
$442K
Product Manager
$171K
Program Manager
$187K
Recruiter
$209K
Sales
$231K
Software Engineering Manager
$128K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Notion, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Notion is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $442,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Notion is $202,475.

