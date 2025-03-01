Software Engineer compensation in United States at Notion ranges from $248K per year for L2 to $436K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $250K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Notion's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$248K
$167K
$79.8K
$938
L3
$303K
$174K
$129K
$357
L4
$436K
$219K
$217K
$250
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Notion, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
10 years post-termination exercise window.
