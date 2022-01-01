← Company Directory
Cruise
Cruise Salaries

Cruise's salary ranges from $50,250 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect at the low-end to $1,421,250 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cruise. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L3 $201K
L4 $297K
L5 $416K
L6 $625K
L7 $906K
L8 $1.42M

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Systems Engineer

Research Scientist

Embedded Systems Software Engineer

Hardware Engineer
L3 $197K
L4 $214K
L5 $259K
L6 $399K
L7 $617K

SoC Engineer

Embedded Hardware Engineer

Product Manager
L3 $219K
L4 $290K
L5 $307K
L6 $524K
L7 $761K

Technical Program Manager
L5 $348K
L6 $408K
L7 $596K
Software Engineering Manager
Engineering Manager $510K
Senior Engineering Manager $811K
Director $1.04M
Data Scientist
L4 $283K
L5 $345K
L6 $545K
Recruiter
L4 $182K
L5 $202K
Product Designer
L4 $237K
L5 $262K

UX Designer

Mechanical Engineer
L4 $243K
L5 $282K
Financial Analyst
Median $120K
Human Resources
Median $237K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $132K
Program Manager
Median $200K
Project Manager
Median $243K
Data Analyst
Median $190K
Administrative Assistant
$202K
Business Operations
$229K
Business Operations Manager
$189K
Business Analyst
$353K
Business Development
$342K
Chief of Staff
$208K
Data Science Manager
$245K
Electrical Engineer
$209K
Legal
$247K
Marketing
$467K
Marketing Operations
$288K
Optical Engineer
$388K
Product Design Manager
$402K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$434K
Solution Architect
$50.3K

Data Architect

Systems Engineer
Median $216K
Technical Writer
$171K
UX Researcher
$159K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Cruise, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cruise is Software Engineer at the L8 level with a yearly total compensation of $1,421,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cruise is $281,917.

