Cruise
  • Salaries
  • Technical Writer

  • All Technical Writer Salaries

Cruise Technical Writer Salaries

The average Technical Writer total compensation in United States at Cruise ranges from $144K to $197K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cruise's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/12/2025

Average Total Compensation

$156K - $185K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$144K$156K$185K$197K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Cruise, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Writer at Cruise in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $197,352. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cruise for the Technical Writer role in United States is $144,152.

