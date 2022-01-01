← Company Directory
Patreon
Patreon Salaries

Patreon's salary ranges from $57,285 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $989,925 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Patreon. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L3 $167K
L4 $225K
L5 $290K
L6 $353K
L7 $256K
L8 $336K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $216K
Product Designer
Median $200K

Business Operations
$291K
Business Analyst
$136K
Customer Service
$57.3K
Data Analyst
$144K
Marketing
$161K
Partner Manager
$141K
Product Manager
$473K
Program Manager
$206K
Recruiter
$227K
Sales
$112K
Software Engineering Manager
$990K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Patreon, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

7 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Patreon is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $989,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Patreon is $215,500.

