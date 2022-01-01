← Company Directory
Gemini
Gemini Salaries

Gemini's salary ranges from $46,293 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in Poland at the low-end to $248,250 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Gemini. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $171K
Senior Software Engineer $260K
Staff Software Engineer $248K

Backend Software Engineer

Crypto Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $200K
Accountant
$137K
Business Development
$116K
Data Analyst
$119K
Data Scientist
$117K
Financial Analyst
$46.3K
Marketing
Median $145K
Product Designer
$101K
Product Manager
$48K
Recruiter
Median $200K
Sales
$78.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$106K
Technical Program Manager
$139K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Gemini, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Gemini is Software Engineer at the Staff Software Engineer level with a yearly total compensation of $248,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gemini is $128,106.

