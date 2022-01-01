Company Directory
BitMEX
BitMEX Salaries

BitMEX's salary ranges from $123,615 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Hong Kong (SAR) at the low-end to $341,700 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BitMEX. Last updated: 7/9/2025

$160K

Chief of Staff
$163K
Software Engineer
$124K
Software Engineering Manager
$342K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BitMEX is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $341,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BitMEX is $162,853.

