XTX Markets
XTX Markets Salaries

XTX Markets's salary ranges from $257,146 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in United Kingdom at the low-end to $628,125 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of XTX Markets. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $257K
Data Scientist
$628K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at XTX Markets is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $628,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at XTX Markets is $442,635.

