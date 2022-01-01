← Company Directory
Optiver
Optiver Salaries

Optiver's salary ranges from $64,360 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Australia at the low-end to $481,667 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Optiver. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L3 $328K
L4 $482K
Data Scientist
Median $110K
Business Analyst
$65.5K
Data Analyst
$109K
Financial Analyst
$245K
Hardware Engineer
$87.6K
Human Resources
$151K
Information Technologist (IT)
$152K
Investment Banker
$170K
Physician
$213K
Product Designer
$101K
Product Manager
$106K
Recruiter
$64.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Optiver is Software Engineer at the L4 level with a yearly total compensation of $481,667. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Optiver is $130,548.

