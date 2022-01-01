← Company Directory
Better Mortgage
Better Mortgage Salaries

Better Mortgage's salary ranges from $80,400 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $573,500 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Better Mortgage. Last updated: 2/17/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L3 $132K
L4 $178K
L5 $207K
L6 $273K
L7 $339K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
L4 $153K
L9 $574K
Business Analyst
Median $115K

Product Designer
Median $185K
Recruiter
Median $160K
Sales
Median $128K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $304K
Customer Service
$80.4K
Data Science Manager
$141K
Data Scientist
Median $200K
Financial Analyst
$98.5K
Human Resources
$138K
Marketing
$219K
Project Manager
$91.5K
Technical Program Manager
$249K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Better Mortgage, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Better Mortgage is Product Manager at the L9 level with a yearly total compensation of $573,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Better Mortgage is $169,150.

