Company Directory
Prosper Marketplace
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Prosper Marketplace Salaries

Prosper Marketplace's salary ranges from $75,375 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant at the low-end to $212,055 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Prosper Marketplace. Last updated: 7/17/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $192K
Data Scientist
Median $165K
Business Analyst
$129K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

32 15
32 15
Data Analyst
$171K
Financial Analyst
$162K
Information Technologist (IT)
$181K
Management Consultant
$75.4K
Marketing
$147K
People Operations
$195K
Product Designer
$170K
Product Manager
$187K
Software Engineering Manager
$212K
Technical Program Manager
$153K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Prosper Marketplace, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Prosper Marketplace is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $212,055. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Prosper Marketplace is $170,304.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Prosper Marketplace

Related Companies

  • Farmers Insurance
  • Upgrade
  • Yapstone
  • Credible
  • Yieldstreet
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources