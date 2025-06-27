Prosper Marketplace Salaries

Prosper Marketplace's salary ranges from $75,375 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant at the low-end to $212,055 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Prosper Marketplace. Last updated: 7/17/2025
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Prosper Marketplace, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)
