Yieldstreet
Yieldstreet Salaries

Yieldstreet's salary ranges from $99,500 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $243,775 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Yieldstreet. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Analyst
$118K
Data Scientist
$164K
Financial Analyst
$99.5K
Product Designer
$133K
Product Manager
$244K
Software Engineer
$195K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Yieldstreet is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $243,775. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yieldstreet is $148,794.

