Better Mortgage
Better Mortgage Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in India at Better Mortgage ranges from ₹720K to ₹1.05M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Better Mortgage's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹827K - ₹943K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹720K₹827K₹943K₹1.05M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Better Mortgage, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Better Mortgage in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,049,577. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Better Mortgage for the Financial Analyst role in India is ₹720,472.

