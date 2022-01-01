← Company Directory
Thumbtack
Thumbtack Salaries

Thumbtack's salary ranges from $109,450 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $545,678 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Thumbtack. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L4 $155K
L5 $253K
L6 $341K
L7 $546K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $165K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $420K

Product Manager
Median $180K
Administrative Assistant
$134K
Business Analyst
$189K
Business Development
$332K
Human Resources
$109K
Product Designer
$207K
Recruiter
Median $120K
Technical Program Manager
$245K
UX Researcher
$180K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Thumbtack, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (3.13% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (3.13% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (3.13% per period)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Thumbtack is Software Engineer at the L7 level with a yearly total compensation of $545,678. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thumbtack is $189,050.

