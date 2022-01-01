Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Dental Insurance PPO dental plan

Life Insurance 2x annual salary, up to a maximum of $600,000

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 2x annual salary, up to a maximum of $600,000

Disability Insurance STD: 60% of salary up to $3,000/week (180-day max); LTD: 60% of salary up to $15,000/month, (to age 65).

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,400 per year contributed by employer. $2,800 for Family

401k Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Modern Health

Pet Insurance Offered by employer

Fertility Assistance $10,000 per year, ($30,000 lifetime max) for covered infertility treatments, gender dysphoria services.

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

Bereavement Leave Offered by employer

Paternity Leave 12 weeks

Maternity Leave 20 weeks

Unique Perk Wealth Management Assistance - Northstar & Wealthfront

Unique Perk Discounted Legal Assistance - Rocket Lawyer

Unique Perk Leave of Absence - 100% of pay for up to 8 weeks for medical and additional weeks paid through short term disability.

Unique Perk Twic LifeStyle Spending Account - Up to $1,200 per year.