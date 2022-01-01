← Company Directory
Thumbtack
Thumbtack Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $2,100

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Vision Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

    PPO dental plan

  • Life Insurance

    2x annual salary, up to a maximum of $600,000

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    2x annual salary, up to a maximum of $600,000

  • Disability Insurance

    STD: 60% of salary up to $3,000/week (180-day max); LTD: 60% of salary up to $15,000/month, (to age 65).

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,400

    $1,400 per year contributed by employer. $2,800 for Family

  • Employee Assistance Program

    Modern Health

  • Pet Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    20 weeks

    • Home
  • Fertility Assistance

    $10,000 per year, ($30,000 lifetime max) for covered infertility treatments, gender dysphoria services.

  • Bereavement Leave

  • Adoption Assistance

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k

  • Roth 401k

    • Other
  • Wealth Management Assistance

    Northstar & Wealthfront

  • Discounted Legal Assistance

    Rocket Lawyer

  • Leave of Absence

    100% of pay for up to 8 weeks for medical and additional weeks paid through short term disability.

  • Twic LifeStyle Spending Account

    Up to $1,200 per year.

