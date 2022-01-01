Estimated Total Value: $2,100
PPO dental plan
2x annual salary, up to a maximum of $600,000
2x annual salary, up to a maximum of $600,000
STD: 60% of salary up to $3,000/week (180-day max); LTD: 60% of salary up to $15,000/month, (to age 65).
$1,400 per year contributed by employer. $2,800 for Family
Modern Health
Unlimited
12 weeks
20 weeks
$10,000 per year, ($30,000 lifetime max) for covered infertility treatments, gender dysphoria services.
Northstar & Wealthfront
Rocket Lawyer
100% of pay for up to 8 weeks for medical and additional weeks paid through short term disability.
Up to $1,200 per year.