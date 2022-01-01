← Company Directory
Cruise
Cruise Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $24,594

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Free Lunch $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Gender Neutral Bathrooms

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Sick Time

    Unlimited

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Life Insurance

    2x salary to a maximum of $600,000

  • Maternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $1,200

    $100 per month

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,300

    $1,300 per year contributed by employer. $2,600 for family coverage

  • Health Insurance

    Offered by UHC, Surest or Kaiser– CA Only

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Dental Insurance

    Offered by Delta Dental

  • Vision Insurance

    Offered by VSP

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    2x salary to a maximum of $600,000

  • Disability Insurance

    STD with 60% of weekly earnings up to $3,500 a week, LTD with 60% of monthly earnings up to $15,000 a month.

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Mega Backdoor Roth IRA

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA) $5,000

  • Roth 401k

  • 401k $9,000

    100% match on employee's contribution up to $9,000 Vests immediately

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Employee Discount

    • Transportation
  • Company Shuttle

  • Transport allowance

    You can contribute $270 a month into a transit/vanpool account, and $270 a month in a parking account in pre tax dollars.

