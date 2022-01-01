Free Lunch 5 days a week

Gender Neutral Bathrooms Offered by employer

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Sick Time Unlimited

Free Drinks Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

Company Shuttle Offered by employer

Immigration Assistance Offered by employer

Relocation Bonus Offered by employer

Company Phones Offered by employer

Phone Bill Reimbursement Offered by employer

Mega Backdoor Roth IRA Offered by employer

Life Insurance 2x salary to a maximum of $600,000

Transport allowance You can contribute $270 a month into a transit/vanpool account, and $270 a month in a parking account in pre tax dollars.

Maternity Leave 16 weeks

Paternity Leave 16 weeks

Fertility Assistance Progyny’s Smart Cycle

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $100 per month

Employee Discount Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,300 per year contributed by employer. $2,600 for family coverage

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by UHC, Surest or Kaiser– CA Only

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by Delta Dental

Vision Insurance Offered by VSP

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 2x salary to a maximum of $600,000

Disability Insurance STD with 60% of weekly earnings up to $3,500 a week, LTD with 60% of monthly earnings up to $15,000 a month.

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Military Leave Offered by employer

401k 100% match on employee's contribution up to $9,000 Vests immediately