CloudKitchens

CloudKitchens Salaries

CloudKitchens's salary ranges from $14,620 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Mexico at the low-end to $580,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CloudKitchens. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
L4 $271K
L5 $400K
L6 $577K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
L4 $259K
L5 $403K
Product Designer
Median $245K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $580K
Project Manager
Median $145K
Accountant
$111K
Business Operations Manager
$126K
Business Analyst
$162K
Business Development
$55.5K
Customer Service
$124K
Data Analyst
$157K
Human Resources
$241K
Legal
$111K
Marketing
$109K
Product Design Manager
$159K
Program Manager
$159K
Recruiter
$14.6K
Sales
$55.8K
Solution Architect
$130K
Technical Program Manager
$137K
Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

30%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At CloudKitchens, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 3rd-year (30.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (40.00% annually)

Backloaded vesting schedule for equity grants

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CloudKitchens is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $580,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CloudKitchens is $157,210.

