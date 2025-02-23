All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at CloudKitchens totals $562K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $580K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CloudKitchens's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$562K
$234K
$313K
$15.5K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
10%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
30%
YR 3
40%
YR 4
At CloudKitchens, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)
30% vests in the 3rd-year (30.00% annually)
40% vests in the 4th-year (40.00% annually)
Backloaded vesting schedule for equity grants