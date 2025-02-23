Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at CloudKitchens ranges from $302K per year for L4 to $403K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $380K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CloudKitchens's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L3 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- L4 $302K $162K $140K $0 L5 $403K $219K $170K $13.8K L6 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ --

Vesting Schedule Main 10 % YR 1 20 % YR 2 30 % YR 3 40 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At CloudKitchens, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 10 % vests in the 1st -year ( 10.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 20.00 % annually )

30 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 30.00 % annually )

40 % vests in the 4th -year ( 40.00 % annually ) Backloaded vesting schedule for equity grants

What's the vesting schedule at CloudKitchens ?

