CloudKitchens
Software Engineer compensation in United States at CloudKitchens ranges from $276K per year for L4 to $577K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $360K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CloudKitchens's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$276K
$178K
$95.8K
$1.8K
L5
$423K
$197K
$216K
$10K
L6
$577K
$245K
$330K
$2K
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

30%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At CloudKitchens, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 3rd-year (30.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (40.00% annually)

Backloaded vesting schedule for equity grants



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at CloudKitchens in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $765,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CloudKitchens for the Software Engineer role in United States is $350,000.

