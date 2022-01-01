← Company Directory
Instacart
Instacart Salaries

Instacart's salary ranges from $116,415 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $796,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Instacart. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Software Engineer
L3 $222K
L4 $266K
L5 $333K
L6 $448K
L7 $535K
L8 $728K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
L3 $145K
L4 $204K
L5 $332K
L6 $378K
L7 $651K
L8 $796K
Data Scientist
L4 $247K
L5 $356K
L6 $411K

Product Designer
L4 $209K
L5 $259K
L6 $278K
L7 $370K

UX Designer

Business Analyst
L4 $173K
L5 $217K
L6 $287K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $394K
Program Manager
Median $160K
Sales
Median $324K
Accountant
Median $141K
Data Analyst
Median $160K
Data Science Manager
Median $380K
Technical Program Manager
Median $340K
Project Manager
Median $167K
Solution Architect
Median $169K

Data Architect

Human Resources
Median $160K
Legal
Median $325K
Marketing
Median $230K
Recruiter
Median $195K
Business Operations
$428K
Business Operations Manager
$215K
Business Development
$163K
Customer Service
$116K
Financial Analyst
$224K
Marketing Operations
$205K
Product Design Manager
$142K
UX Researcher
$211K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Instacart, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Instacart, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-year (50.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Instacart is Product Manager at the L8 level with a yearly total compensation of $796,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Instacart is $247,400.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Instacart

