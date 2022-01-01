Dental Insurance Guardian Dental PPO

Vision Insurance Guardian Vision

Health Insurance Anthem Blue Cross / Kaiser. Mental health wellness through Spring Health. No cost physical therapy through Physera. One Medical Membership.

Life Insurance Unum, 2 x Salary, up to $750k

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Unum, 2 x Salary, up to $750k

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Healthcare (max contribution of $2,750 per year), Dependent Care (max contribution of $5,000 per year), Commuter (up to $270 per month for transit / parking)

401k Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Employee Discount Offered by employer

Maternity Leave Offered by employer

Paternity Leave Offered by employer

Pet Insurance Discounts on pet insurance

Student Loan Repayment Plan Offered by employer

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Unique Perk Legal Benefit - Provides access to 1,000+ self-service legal docs, one free 30-min phone consultation per issue, unlimited online Q&A, and discounted rates for Licensed On Call® Attorneys

Unique Perk Spring Health - Behavioral & Mental Health

Unique Perk Future Moms Program - Helps mothers-to-be have healthier pregnancies and longer-term babies (Anthem members only)

Adoption Assistance Up to $10,000 across adoption assistance, fertility assistance, and family planning through Carrot

Fertility Assistance Offered by employer

Disability Insurance STD: up to 12 weeks, 100% of earnings, up to $5,5 per week. LTD: 60% of earnings, up to $10k per month