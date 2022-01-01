← Company Directory
Instacart
Instacart Benefits

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Dental Insurance

    Guardian Dental PPO

  • Vision Insurance

    Guardian Vision

  • Health Insurance

    Anthem Blue Cross / Kaiser. Mental health wellness through Spring Health. No cost physical therapy through Physera. One Medical Membership.

  • Life Insurance

    Unum, 2 x Salary, up to $750K

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    Unum, 2 x Salary, up to $750K

  • Maternity Leave

  • Paternity Leave

  • Pet Insurance

    Discounts on pet insurance

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Disability Insurance

    STD: up to 12 weeks, 100% of earnings, up to $55 per week. LTD: 60% of earnings, up to $10K per month

  • Adoption Assistance

    Up to $10,000 across adoption assistance, fertility assistance, and family planning through Carrot

  • Fertility Assistance

  • Remote Work

    Remote-first

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    Healthcare (max contribution of $2,750 per year), Dependent Care (max contribution of $5,000 per year), Commuter (up to $270 per month for transit / parking)

  • 401k

  • Roth 401k

  • Student Loan Repayment Plan

  • Employee Discount

  • Legal Benefit

    Provides access to 1,000+ self-service legal docs, one free 30-min phone consultation per issue, unlimited online Q&A, and discounted rates for Licensed On Call® Attorneys

  • Spring Health

    Behavioral & Mental Health

  • Future Moms Program

    Helps mothers-to-be have healthier pregnancies and longer-term babies (Anthem members only)

