All Mechanical Engineer Salaries
Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States at Cruise ranges from $243K per year for L4 to $282K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $260K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cruise's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$243K
$168K
$26.7K
$48K
L5
$282K
$188K
$52.5K
$41.4K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Cruise, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.