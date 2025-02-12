← Company Directory
Cruise
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Cruise Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The median Information Technologist (IT) compensation package at Cruise totals $295K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cruise's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/12/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cruise
Senior Network Engineer
San Jose, CA
Total per year
$295K
Level
L4
Base
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$70K
Bonus
$50K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at Cruise?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Cruise, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Cruise sits at a yearly total compensation of $394,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cruise for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $295,000.

Other Resources