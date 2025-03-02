← Company Directory
Notion
  Salaries
  Human Resources

  • All Human Resources Salaries

Notion Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in United States at Notion ranges from $191K to $267K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Notion's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

$207K - $251K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$191K$207K$251K$267K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Notion, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Notion in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $266,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Notion for the Human Resources role in United States is $190,900.

