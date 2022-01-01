← Company Directory
Databricks
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Databricks Salaries

Databricks's salary ranges from $20,163 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $1,335,872 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Databricks. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L3 $232K
L4 $380K
L5 $729K
L6 $785K
L7 $1.34M

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Solution Architect
L3 $198K
L4 $260K
L5 $320K
L6 $386K

Data Architect

Sales
L3 $97.3K
L5 $236K
L6 $376K

Account Executive

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Product Manager
L5 $343K
L6 $638K
L7 $898K
Recruiter
Median $195K

Technical Recruiter

Data Scientist
Median $236K
Sales Engineer
Median $230K
Software Engineering Manager
M3 $1.07M
M5 $1M
Program Manager
Median $255K
Technical Program Manager
Median $229K
Financial Analyst
Median $145K
Project Manager
Median $252K
Human Resources
Median $240K
Marketing
Median $315K
Accountant
$127K

Technical Accountant

Business Operations
$202K
Business Operations Manager
$216K
Business Analyst
$137K
Business Development
$71.4K
Corporate Development
$667K
Customer Service
$20.2K
Data Analyst
$56.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$23.4K
Management Consultant
$704K
Marketing Operations
$678K
Product Designer
$187K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$594K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Databricks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Databricks is Software Engineer at the L7 level with a yearly total compensation of $1,335,872. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Databricks is $252,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Databricks

Related Companies

  • Tableau Software
  • Two Sigma
  • Scale AI
  • Carta
  • Tanium
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources