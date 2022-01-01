← Company Directory
Tableau Software
Tableau Software Salaries

Tableau Software's salary ranges from $84,312 in total compensation per year for a Sales Engineer in China at the low-end to $382,429 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tableau Software. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer (SWE) $229K
Senior SWE $297K
Staff SWE $382K

Backend Software Engineer

Recruiter
Median $110K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $322K
Customer Service
$131K
Data Scientist
$202K
Human Resources
$115K
Management Consultant
$166K
Marketing
$104K
Marketing Operations
$256K
Product Designer
$234K
Product Manager
Median $220K
Sales
$221K
Sales Engineer
$84.3K
Solution Architect
$188K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Tableau Software, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tableau Software is Software Engineer at the Staff SWE level with a yearly total compensation of $382,429. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tableau Software is $211,003.

Other Resources