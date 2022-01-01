← Company Directory
Carta
Carta Salaries

Carta's salary ranges from $64,675 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $463,083 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Carta. Last updated: 6/6/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L2 $159K
L3 $206K
L4 $266K
L5 $340K
L6 $362K
L7 $463K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
M5 $347K
M6 $448K
Product Designer
Median $215K

UX Designer

Accountant
Median $127K
Marketing
Median $230K
Product Manager
Median $235K
Project Manager
Median $132K
Data Scientist
Median $246K
Sales
Median $173K
Data Science Manager
$392K
Legal
$185K
Marketing Operations
$64.7K
Recruiter
$150K
Revenue Operations
$144K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$284K
Technical Program Manager
$129K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Carta, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

1 year for each year of vesting.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Carta is Software Engineer at the L7 level with a yearly total compensation of $463,083. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Carta is $222,500.

