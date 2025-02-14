← Company Directory
Carta
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

Carta Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in United States at Carta ranges from $193K to $265K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Carta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025

Average Total Compensation

$209K - $248K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$193K$209K$248K$265K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Carta, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

1 year for each year of vesting.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Carta in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $264,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Carta for the Recruiter role in United States is $193,200.

