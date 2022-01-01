← Company Directory
Rippling
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Rippling Salaries

Rippling's salary ranges from $13,869 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $768,333 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rippling. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L5 $217K
L6 $291K
L7 $450K
L8 $511K
L9 $768K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
L7 $512K
L8 $712K
Product Designer
L5 $225K
L6 $245K

UX Designer

Marketing
Median $229K
Product Manager
Median $375K
Recruiter
Median $160K
Sales
Median $170K
Business Analyst
$281K
Business Development
$134K
Customer Service
$13.9K
Data Analyst
$158K
Data Scientist
$149K
Human Resources
$173K
Legal
$281K
Management Consultant
$133K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Rippling, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Rippling, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rippling is Software Engineer at the L9 level with a yearly total compensation of $768,333. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rippling is $229,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Rippling

Related Companies

  • Rubrik
  • Cloudera
  • Lattice
  • Plaid
  • Figma
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources