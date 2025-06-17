Product Manager compensation in United States at Rippling ranges from $390K per year for L7 to $563K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $470K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rippling's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$390K
$227K
$163K
$0
L8
$563K
$260K
$303K
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Rippling, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
