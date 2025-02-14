← Company Directory
Carta
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

Carta Sales Salaries

The median Sales compensation in Singapore package at Carta totals SGD 266K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Carta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025

Median Package
company icon
Carta
Sales
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
SGD 200K
Level
L5
Base
SGD 200K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
11+ Years
What are the career levels at Carta?

SGD 213K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 39.9K+ (sometimes SGD 399K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Carta, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

1 year for each year of vesting.



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Sales offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Carta in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 166,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Carta for the Sales role in Singapore is SGD 131,597.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Carta

Related Companies

  • Plaid
  • Jump Trading
  • Trace3
  • MyVest
  • Two Sigma
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources