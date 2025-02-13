← Company Directory
Carta
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Carta Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Carta ranges from $159K per year for L2 to $463K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $290K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Carta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/13/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
$159K
$125K
$27.5K
$6.4K
L3
Sofware Engineer II
$206K
$160K
$45.6K
$682
L4
Senior Software Engineer I
$269K
$194K
$75.5K
$0
L5
Senior Software Engineer II
$320K
$239K
$80.5K
$0
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Carta, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

1 year for each year of vesting.



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Carta in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $463,083. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Carta for the Software Engineer role in United States is $278,000.

