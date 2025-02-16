← Company Directory
Tableau Software
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

Tableau Software Sales Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tableau Software's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 271K - SGD 316K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 251KSGD 271KSGD 316KSGD 351K
Common Range
Possible Range

SGD 213K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Tableau Software, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Tableau Software in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 351,089. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tableau Software for the Sales role in Singapore is SGD 250,778.

