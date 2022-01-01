← Company Directory
Tanium
Tanium Salaries

Tanium's salary ranges from $132,600 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $375,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tanium. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
L1 $189K
L2 $248K
L3 $281K
L4 $317K
L5 $360K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $375K
Product Manager
Median $310K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $152K
Business Development
$332K
Financial Analyst
$181K
Legal
$249K
Product Designer
$333K
Project Manager
$184K
Recruiter
$133K
Sales
$209K
Sales Engineer
$169K
Solution Architect
$211K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$181K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Tanium, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tanium is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $375,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tanium is $229,609.

