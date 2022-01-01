← Company Directory
Scale AI
Scale AI Salaries

Scale AI's salary ranges from $23,922 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations at the low-end to $841,038 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Scale AI. Last updated: 2/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L3 $197K
L4 $272K
L5 $413K

Machine Learning Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Recruiter
L3 $147K
L4 $160K
Project Manager
Median $120K

Product Designer
Median $180K

UX Designer

Product Manager
Median $176K
Technical Program Manager
Median $209K
Business Analyst
Median $220K
Accountant
$150K
Business Operations
$23.9K
Customer Service
$194K
Data Analyst
$171K
Data Scientist
$76.3K
Marketing
$169K
Program Manager
$36.5K
Sales
$128K
Software Engineering Manager
$841K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Scale AI, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Scale AI is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $841,038. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scale AI is $171,255.

