Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Free Dinner $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Free Lunch $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Gym Discount

  • Paternity Leave

    6 weeks

  • Custom Work Station

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Maternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Free Drinks $365

    Boba drinks every Friday

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    1x salary up to $350,000

  • Dental Insurance

    Offered by Principal Point of Service

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Health Insurance

    Scale covers 95% of premiums for employees and 70% for dependents. Offered by Kaiser or Cigna

  • Life Insurance

    1x salary up to $350,000

  • Vision Insurance

    Offered by VSP

  • Disability Insurance

    STD with 60% up to $3,750/w and LTD with 60% up to $15,000/m

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k

    0% match on the first 0% of base salary No 401K matching

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • Other
  • Regular Social Activities

    From karaoke to off-sites, we take time to celebrate the wins and connect with teammates.

