Free Dinner 5 days a week

Free Lunch 5 days a week

Gym Discount Offered by employer

Paternity Leave 6 weeks

Custom Work Station Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement Offered by employer

Maternity Leave 16 weeks

Unique Perk Regular Social Activities - From karaoke to off-sites, we take time to celebrate the wins and connect with teammates.

401k 0% match on the first 0% of base salary No 401K matching

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

Free Drinks Boba drinks every Friday

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 1x salary up to $350,000

Dental Insurance Offered by Principal Point of Service

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Health Insurance Scale covers 95% of premiums for employees and 70% for dependents. Offered by Kaiser or Cigna

Life Insurance 1x salary up to $350,000

Vision Insurance Offered by VSP

Disability Insurance STD with 60% up to $3,750/w and LTD with 60% up to $15,000/m

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer