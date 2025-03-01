Product Designer compensation in United States at Scale AI totals $241K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $180K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Scale AI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$241K
$180K
$60K
$833
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Scale AI, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.
