All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at Scale AI totals $910K per year for L5. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Scale AI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$910K
$277K
$627K
$6.7K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Scale AI, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.