Scale AI
  • Salaries
  • Program Manager

  • All Program Manager Salaries

Scale AI Program Manager Salaries

The average Program Manager total compensation in Mexico at Scale AI ranges from MX$597K to MX$870K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Scale AI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

MX$686K - MX$782K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
MX$597KMX$686KMX$782KMX$870K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Scale AI, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.



The highest paying salary package reported for a Program Manager at Scale AI in Mexico sits at a yearly total compensation of MXMX$17,519,727. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scale AI for the Program Manager role in Mexico is MXMX$12,026,259.

