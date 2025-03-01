← Company Directory
Scale AI
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Scale AI Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at Scale AI totals $176K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Scale AI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Scale AI
Product Manager
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$176K
Level
L5
Base
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$1K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Scale AI?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Scale AI, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Scale AI in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $450,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scale AI for the Product Manager role in United States is $160,000.

Other Resources